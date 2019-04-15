Noah Fant visiting the Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders let their productive pass-catching tight end walk in free agency, so now they’re looking for another one.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Iowa tight end Noah Fant is visiting the Raiders today.

The Raiders pick fourth, 24th, and 27th overall in the first round, and have a number of holes to fill.

But one of the biggest will be replacing Jared Cook, who had 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns last year, which led to a new deal with the Saints. They’ve remade their entire receiving corps from last year, so adding new targets would be nothing new.

Fant had 39 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns last year for the Hawkeyes, and averaged 13.9 yards per reception during his three years in college.