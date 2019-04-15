Packers pick up kicker Sam Ficken

Getty Images

Mason Crosby, the Packers’ longtime kicker, may have some competition.

Green Bay claimed kicker Sam Ficken on waivers today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ficken was waived by the Seahawks last week after signing with them in January. He has played in four regular-season games and one playoff game in his career, all for the Rams when kicker Greg Zuerlein was hurt.

The 34-year-old Crosby had one very bad game last year, missing four field goals and an extra point in a loss at Detroit, but was otherwise a fairly accurate kicker. He’s the favorite to remain the Packers’ kicker, but Ficken could get a chance to push him in camp.