Packers wanted to bring Daniel Jones in, couldn’t arrange

Getty Images

The Packers bringing Missouri quarterback Drew Lock in for a visit wasn’t just a one-off chance to meet a particular guy.

They’re apparently trying to cast a wide net.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers were trying to arrange a visit for Duke’s Daniel Jones, but were unable to get him in.

Teams can only bring players in for visits until Wednesday, and are then limited to on-campus workouts between then and the draft.

The Packers hadn’t been linked to quarterbacks in this year’s class prior to the Lock news, and attempts to check out multiple quarterbacks suggests a broader interest.

They’re obviously secure for the near future with Aaron Rodgers, but few teams in the modern NFL have been as effective stacking and stashing multiple quarterbacks. That strategy goes back to Ron Wolf’s tenure as General Manager, and they were always able to flip spare parts because they were fortunate to have Brett Favre and then Rodgers.