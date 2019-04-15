Panthers bring back defensive tackle Kyle Love

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Kyle Love looked around for over a month, before deciding to stay home.

The Panthers announced they had re-signed the veteran run-stuffer on a new one-year deal.

Love has been with the Panthers the last four seasons, and has been a regular member of a line rotation that has featured numerous high picks. But he’s carved out his niche there.

He had three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered last year, making him a key part of a line that includes Kawann Short and Dontari Poe (and proving more useful than former first-rounder Vernon Butler).

The 32-year-old began his career with the Patriots, and has also spent time with the Jaguars and Chiefs before finding his spot in Carolina.