Pat Shurmur: Idea is to draft a few defensive starters

Getty Images

The Giants have 12 picks in this year’s draft, including two in the first round and six of the first 132 selections.

There’s been a lot of talk about whether they’ll use some of that capital to get a young quarterback and Eli Manning said on Monday that he expects the team to go that route. Head coach Pat Shurmur wouldn’t reveal that information during his own press conference, but he did say that the team is heading into next week with an eye on restocking the front line of their defense.

Shurmur was asked if the team hopes to land two or three defensive starters.

“That is the idea,” Shurmur said. “We have some high picks, so you look to get some guys that can help. A lot of times, guys that are significant role players function in roles as starters. We are looking at everyone we pick to be able to contribute. That is the exciting thing about the draft. There are plenty of really good players at all positions. We are going to pick guys that we feel can contribute.”

In addition to their work researching quarterbacks, the Giants have spent time with several of the top defensive prospects in this year’s class and Shurmur’s answer suggests a fair number of those early picks may be ticketed for coordinator James Bettcher’s unit.