Patrick Onwuasor signs RFA tender

Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor wants to start building a new Ravens legacy this season, but he needed to sign his contract for 2019 to fully put that plan into motion.

Onwuasor took care of that as the team’s offseason workouts got started on Monday morning. The Ravens announced that Onwuasor signed his restricted free agent tender.

Onwuasor was tendered at the second-round level, which sets him up to make $3.095 million this season.

Onwuasor signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2016 and steadily moved up the depth chart over his three seasons. He’s started 25 games over the last two years and has 170 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.