Patriots continue looking at quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Patriots are among the teams doing plenty of homework on this year’s quarterback class.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Patriots have had Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson in for visits recently.

The Patriots have taken closer looks at a number of quarterbacks, to see if there’s an heir apparent to groom (or probably more accurately, a future backup to flip) behind Tom Brady.

They’ve also brought in West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones for visits, scanning that second tier of quarterbacks for someone of value.