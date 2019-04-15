Peyton Maning’s ESPN relationship expands

Getty Images

He has yet to accept a spot in the Monday Night Football booth, but Peyton Manning will be taking more of ESPN’s money in 2019.

ESPN has announced the 2019 debut of Peyton’s Places. It’s a 30-episode documentary hosted by Manning. Divided into five chapters, the ESPN+ project debuts in July and will be released in six-episode chunks through January 2020.

“This is a journey through 100 years of history, visiting the people and places that have made the NFL what it is,” Manning, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a release.

The series will include, among other things, Manning and Joe Namath breaking down Super Bowl III film while playing pool, a recreation of The Immaculate Reception with Terry Bradshaw and Francho Harris, and kicking barefoot with Rich Karlis.

Many think Peyton isn’t willing to enter the broadcast booth until his brother, Eli, retires. Peyton’s Places will move Manning closer to what feels like an inevitable foray into game analysis, at which he undoubtedly will excel.