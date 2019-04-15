Raiders sign three of their own

Getty Images

The Raiders handled some of their paperwork as they opened their offseason program, signing three of their exclusive-rights free agents.

The team announced that wide receiver Marcell Ateman, kicker Daniel Carlson, and tackle Justin Murray signed their one-year deals today. They didn’t really have much of a choice, since they couldn’t sign with other teams.

Ateman was a seventh-round pick last year, who was cut and spent half the year on the practice squad. He caught 15 passes after being promoted to the active roster in midseason.

Carlson was signed in midseason, after the Vikings cut their fifth-round rookie. He obviously benefited from the change of scenery, hitting 16-of-17 field goals with the Raiders, setting a franchise record at 94.1 percent accuracy.

Murray was claimed off waivers from the Bengals last year, and appeared in two games.