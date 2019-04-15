Rams hope to have Cooper Kupp back for season opener

Getty Images

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Nov. 11. He recently said he’s “where I’m supposed to be” in his rehab.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday the goal is for Kupp to be ready for the season opener.

“He’s doing great,” McVay said in his press conference, via video from the team. “He’s right on track. I think the goal for us is to have him ready for Week One. I think he’ll be able to do some different things. He’s a guy who has attacked his rehab the right way. But I think for us, it’s let’s make sure we put him in the right position to be ready for whenever that opening date is. He’ll do some things individually, but as far as the specific plan and exactly where he is, the goal is let’s have him ready to return to performance, not necessarily competition, but performance where he’s playing at a high level, the level that we’re accustomed to seeing Cooper Kupp at for Week One. I know sometimes we’ll probably have to pull him back a little bit because he’s so excited to get going. But that’s kind of the goal where we are with him.”

Kupp caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns in eight games before his injury. He made 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie.

The Rams missed him during his absence last season, and they hope to have him for all 16 games in 2019.