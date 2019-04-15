Rashod Hill signs tender with Vikings

Getty Images

Tackle Rashod Hill‘s time as a restricted free agent has come to an end.

Hill’s agent announced on Monday that his client has signed his tender with the Vikings. Hill was tendered at the lowest level earlier this offseason and will make $2.025 million under the terms of his deal.

Hill signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2016, but the Vikings signed him off of Jacksonville’s practice squad later in the year. He’s started 15 of the 27 games he’s played in Minnesota over the last two seasons, including the first eight games of the 2018 season.

Most of those starts came at right tackle, but rookie Brian O'Neill took over the job in the second half of the year. O’Neill remains with the team and is projected to hold onto the starting job as well.