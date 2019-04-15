Ravens hosting D.K. Metcalf

Getty Images

The Ravens signed Seth Roberts earlier this month after he was released by the Raiders, but his addition isn’t expected to take them out of the market for more help at receiver this offseason.

The draft would be an ideal place for the team to further address the position and one player who could be under consideration by the team will spend time with them on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf will visit with the Ravens.

Metcalf’s physique and Combine performance both drew a lot of attention during the pre-draft process, but the Ravens will likely be looking into questions about the receiver’s health. Metcalf suffered a neck injury that limited him to seven games last year and he also missed most of his freshman year with a foot injury.

Metcalf was productive when healthy — 26 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns last season — and the Ravens will be one of many teams decided whether to roll the dice on him remaining on the field in the NFL.