Report: Drew Lock visiting Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 15, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers have Aaron Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but that may not take them out of the market for a quarterback in this year’s draft.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is traveling to Green Bay on Monday and will meet with the team on Tuesday. The Packers have the 12th and 30th picks in the first round and 10 total picks in this year’s draft.

While Rodgers is obviously set as the starter, one can’t know for sure that he’ll be there through the entire contract and the extra picks may make the prospect of drafting another quarterback to develop as a backup/future starter/trade bait more appealing.

The Packers haven’t been linked with quarterbacks throughout the pre-draft process, but Lock has spent time with most of the teams that are expected to be in that market once the draft gets underway later this month.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Drew Lock visiting Packers

  3. How’s his durability? We learned the hard way how a fragile QB can completely and abruptly destroy our franchise. That one hit from Barr exposed our terrible roster, got our GM ‘reassigned’, got our HC fired and made us irrelevant for the last two years.

  5. I could see the Packers pulling the trigger & drafting QB Drew Lock. The Packers did the exact same thing with Favre and Rodgers w/ Aaron sitting his first 3-4 years in Green-Bay. In 3 years the Packers could cut bait on Rodgers or trade him with minimal dead money, which with Rodgers being 38yrs old at that point moving on from him would make sense. A lot of people think Lock can be a good starting QB but believe he is a guy who should sit and learn for 1-2yrs before starting, getting to sit 3 years before taking over would likely do wonders for a young QB like Lock with the natural tools he possess’s. 3 years is a long time to work with him and polish his game up before asking him to take over. I’m not sure if GB would take him at 12th overall though it wouldn’t surprise me at all. Green Bay trading up a few spots from 30 to say 25 if he is still on the board makes a lot of sense.

  6. LeFauer should be able to draft and develop his own QB.
    He has zero chance at success with their current egomaniac.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!