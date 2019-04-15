Report: Drew Lock visiting Packers

Getty Images

The Packers have Aaron Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but that may not take them out of the market for a quarterback in this year’s draft.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is traveling to Green Bay on Monday and will meet with the team on Tuesday. The Packers have the 12th and 30th picks in the first round and 10 total picks in this year’s draft.

While Rodgers is obviously set as the starter, one can’t know for sure that he’ll be there through the entire contract and the extra picks may make the prospect of drafting another quarterback to develop as a backup/future starter/trade bait more appealing.

The Packers haven’t been linked with quarterbacks throughout the pre-draft process, but Lock has spent time with most of the teams that are expected to be in that market once the draft gets underway later this month.