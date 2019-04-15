Report: Eagles RB Josh Adams sidelined after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Running back Josh Adams‘ bid for a role with the Eagles this year is reportedly on hold for the time being.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that Adams had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum after the team was eliminated from the playoffs and that he will not be taking part in the early stages of the team’s offseason program as a result. That program began on Monday.

Adams signed with the Eagles after going undrafted last year and was promoted from the practice squad after Darren Sproles was injured early in the season. He went on to lead the team with 511 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns, but saw his playing time drop late in the year and only got one carry over two playoff games.

The Eagles recently traded for Jordan Howard and have Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey on hand as well. The team may also draft a back later this month and there’s been talk about Sproles’ possible return as well.