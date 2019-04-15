Report: Kevin Gilbride expected to coach XFL’s New York franchise

Getty Images

A familiar name to New York Giants fans will be returning to coach New York football.

Jay Glazer of FOX is “hearing” that former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride will coach the XFL’s New York team. Like the Giants (and the Jets) the New York XFL franchise will play at MetLife Stadium. This report meshes with the fact that (as PFT has been told) Gilbride attended the first wave of Spring League games in Texas, with other XFL coaches.

The 67-year-old Gilbride served as head coach of the Chargers from 1997-98. He has worked as offensive coordinator for the Oilers, Steelers, Jaguars, and Bills. For both of the Giants’ Super Bowl wins with Eli Manning as the quarterback and Tom Coughlin as the coach, Gilbride ran the offense.

The XFL had planned to name all eight head coaches by the end of March. Officially, four have been named: Bob Stoops in Dallas, Pep Hamilton in D.C., Jim Zorn in Seattle, and Marc Trestman in Tampa. Gilbride has not yet officially been named; no coaches have been named or reported for teams to be located in Houston, St. Louis, or L.A.