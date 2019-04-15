Report: Raiders expected to pass on QB in first round

Getty Images

The Raiders have three first-round selections. They have worked out top quarterback prospects Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

The Raiders, though, are not expected to use a first-day choice on a quarterback, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

“Behind the scenes, the option [of drafting a quarterback in the first round] has appeared remote at best. Today, the outcome would be considered a shocking pivot if it develops,” Gehlken writes.

Gehlken said it’s “conceivable” the Raiders could use a third-day choice on a quarterback.

Coach Jon Gruden called Derek Carr “our quarterback” at the NFL owners’ meetings last month.

Even though he went 4-12, Carr completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,049 yards with 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 93.9 passer rating.

He will have more help this season, with the Raiders having traded for receiver Antonio Brown and signed offensive tackle Trent Brown and receiver Tyrell Williams in free agency.

Carr and Brown appear to have hit it off. They worked out even before the Raiders’ trade for the receiver was completed. They recently did the same against live coverage from the University of California defensive backs in Berkeley, according to Gehlken.