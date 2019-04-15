Report: Russell Wilson’s agent still meeting with Seahawks

Getty Images

Russell Wilson‘s agent remains in Seattle, discussing a new deal for the Seahawks quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

With both sides still “grinding,” Rapoport said that’s “reason for optimism.”

Agent Mark Rodgers arrived in Seattle on Friday with a deadline of today for a new deal, which is expected to make Wilson the highest-paid player in the game.

Peter King reported in Football Morning in America that Wilson’s deadline to sign a long-term deal is a now-or-never deadline. The Seahawks could keep Wilson in 2020 on a franchise tag, 2021 on a second franchise tag but then would have to pay him a whopping $52.4 million on a third franchise tag or he would become an unrestricted free agency in 2022.

Rapoport said no one yet is ruling the Seahawks getting a long-term deal completed.