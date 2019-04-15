Russell Wilson’s agent is in unique position to drive a hard bargain

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
As the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson‘s agent negotiate a long-term contract, Russell Wilson’s agent has one thing going for him: He won’t have to worry about handling any business on behalf of other NFL clients.

Like Tom Hagen in The Godfather, Mark Rodgers has a special practice; he handles only one football client. That football client is Russell Wilson.

Apart from the fact that Rodgers won’t have other football clients getting in the way of Wilson’s business, Rodgers won’t have to give any consideration to the potential impact of his negotiating tactics on other clients. For agents who have an extensive roster of clients, relationships with coaches and General Managers become critical to getting contracts completed and to creating opportunities for players who otherwise would remain unemployed. And if those relationships are bad, the client’s interests can be significantly impaired; some agents become sufficiently notorious that teams shy away from signing or drafting their clients.

Rodgers doesn’t have to worry about any of that. He needs to be concerned only with getting the best deal possibility for his one and only football client. Which allows Rodgers to take any and all positions that he wants to take in order to get the best outcome for Wilson, without regard to the impact those positions may have on those other clients that he doesn’t have.

While this may not result in anyone waking up with the disconnected head of a horse in their bed, it definitely complicates the situation for the Seahawks.

  1. He’s really not. Seahawks can franchise tag Wilson for two years and draft another quarterback high in the draft either of those years…or even the year they let him walk, so they’d have three years actually.

  3. hard bargain = mo money, cmon, Wilson thinks “it would be fun” to be the highest paid QB in the World, tag him Hawks, draft someone next year and let Mr Loyal go!

  4. I’d seriously consider trading him. Russ is a great player who is still young. The draft haul could be unprecedented. I think Wilson is fantastic and would ask for the moon for him but I think a premier qb just entering his prime is pretty much worth the moon and someone would pay. The only reason I suggest they see what they can get for him is I don’t think he wants to stay there.

  5. The timing is perfect for Russell to play 2 or 3 more years on the franchise tag then go to New England once Brady decides to retire. He would be welcomed with open arms.

  6. My crystal ball shows me this:

    April 15, 2019 deadline passes without agreement on long term deal because the two sides are not close on the dollar amount of the new contract. Wilson plays 2019 and he is franchise tagged for 2020 at $30 million. Wilson either plays under the tag for 2020 or he holds out just like Le’Veon Bell did and then enters free agency in 2021. At that point, it is anybody’s guess as to what happens next.

