Texans get their restricted free agents under contract

The Texans tendered three of their players as restricted free agents this offseason and all three signed their tenders on the first day of the team’s offseason program.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that defensive tackle Brandon Dunn, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and linebacker Brennan Scarlett are back under contract. None of the three drew an offer sheet from another team.

Fairbairn is heading into his third season as the team’s kicker. He has made 57-of-67 field goals and 71-of-76 extra points over his first two years on the job.

Dunn was part of the defensive line rotation the last two years and racked up 50 tackles. Scarlett has seen most of his time on special teams.

Fairbairn will make $3.095 million after receiving a second-round tender. Dunn and Scarlett will both make $2.025 million.