Three Colts sign tenders with offseason program underway

The Colts gathered in Indianapolis for the first day of their offseason workouts on Monday and three of the team’s players used the occasion to sign their tender offers from the team.

Safety Matthias Farley and wide receiver Chester Rogers signed their restricted free agent tenders while wide receiver Marcus Johnson took care of his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Rogers played all 16 games last season and had 53 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns. Farley appeared in five games last season before going on injured reserve. He had 19 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble before getting hurt.

Johnson was acquired in a trade with the Seahawks last September. He also landed on injured reserve after playing in five games and ended the year with six catches, 102 yards and a touchdown.