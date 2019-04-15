Todd Gurley’s left knee “feeling pretty good”

Getty Images

Todd Gurley avoided specifics about his left knee Monday, allowing only that “it’s feeling pretty good.”

It certainly appeared Gurley had something more than inflammation in his knee late last season, and Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reported last month that the Rams running back has arthritis.

“I mean, all I can focus on is how I’m doing right now,” Gurley said when asked about the report, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Feeling pretty good, like I said, taking it day by day and just trying to get better, get ready for the next season.”

Gurley missed the final two regular-season games with “knee inflammation” before gaining 118 yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys in the divisional round. He then played a complementary role the rest of the way.

Although he didn’t appear on the injury report before the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, Gurley had only 16 touches for 47 yards and one touchdown in those two games combined.

Gurley answered “not really” when asked if there was discussion about an offseason procedure on his knee, and he was not ready to address any long-term management plan.

“All I need to worry about is how I’m feeling right now,” Gurley said. “I don’t know how I’m going to be feeling six months from now. So like I said, just kind of keep working hard, doing what I’ve been doing these past couple of years.”

Rams coach Sean McVay repeated what he said Friday: Gurley will remain the “focal point” of the team’s offense. Still, the Rams matched the offer Malcolm Brown received from the Lions as a restricted free agent, with C.J. Anderson leaving for the Lions as a free agent.

“Todd is a guy that’s been a focal point of this offense,’ McVay said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He’s going to continue to be. Really, what resulted in [a two-back approach at the end of last year], was because [Gurley] was forced to miss some games at the end of the year, and we wanted to be smart about managing that load. Todd has shown that he can handle that. How we navigate through a season, it’s hard to say, but we anticipate like we said the other day, [Gurley] being the focal point of our offense. Unless I’m told otherwise, he’s a pretty versatile back, and we’re going to continue to utilize all of his skill sets.”