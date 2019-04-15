Tom Brady isn’t expected for start of offseason program

Getty Images

Another offseason, another limited presence from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Yes, Brady isn’t expected to show up when the defending Super Bowl champions return to work on Monday. Last year, he did the same thing. And it all worked out fairly well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media suggests that Brady may “bulk up” for his 20th season, before which he’ll turn 42. If Brady does that, he’ll largely if not exclusively be doing it on his own, working out away from the team.

Brady’s recent habit of skipping the offseason program seems to be part of the compromise he has reached with his wife, who seemed to be nudging him to retire two years ago, when she ultimately went public with concerns about concussions he has suffered. Brady now seems to have license to play as long as he wants, as long as he treats the voluntary offseason program as mostly voluntary.

And with Brady openly wondering how to get from six Super Bowl wins to 15 (in honor of Tiger Woods’ fifteenth major title), Brady may keep playing for a while.