Travis Frederick back working out with teammates

Getty Images

Until Monday, Cowboys center Travis Frederick hadn’t worked out with his teammates since training camp. He joined them for the first day of offseason workouts after sitting out last season with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attack the nervous system.

“It’s just great to have him working out again,” offensive guard Zack Martin said, via David Helman of the team website. “Last year, I think it was well documented, he did a great job of being kind of another coach. But to see him back out there working out, you can definitely see a little bounce in his step.”

It’s only conditioning, but it was a big deal for Frederick. It’s another step as the four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro seeks a comeback.

“As much as he helped us last year, I know it was tough not being out there, just kind of doing the daily grind with all the guys that makes us so close,” Martin said. “It’s awesome having him back, and we’re excited to get him back out on the field.”