Travis Kelce out of boot, ankle not ready for on-field work yet

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had ankle surgery after the end of the 2018 season and he provided an update on his recovery on the first day of the team’s offseason program.

Kelce said that he stopped wearing a protective boot last week and that everything is “on track” in terms of a return to full strength. At this point in the track, Kelce is not going to be doing any on-field work.

“I’m working out,” Kelce said, via 247Sports.com. “I’m just not able to get out on the field quite yet. Everything’s just in the treatment and rehab, just doing small stuff to get my ankle more stability.”

While Kelce recovers, the Chiefs can take longer looks at the players vying for backup roles. Their No. 2 in recent seasons has been Demetrius Harris, but he signed with the Browns as a free agent. Blake Bell, Deon Yelder and David Wells are the other tight ends on the roster right now.