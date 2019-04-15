Trevor Williams signs RFA tender with Chargers

Getty Images

The start of offseason workouts around the league has been an impetus for many restricted or exclusive rights free agents to sign their tender offers and that group includes Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams has signed his tender with the team. He was the only restricted free agent tendered by the team this offseason.

Williams was tendered at the lowest level, so he’s set to make $2.025 million this season.

Williams signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2016 and opened his rookie season on the practice squad before getting promoted in October. He moved into the starting lineup the next year after a Jason Verrett knee injury and remained opposite Casey Hayward after Verrett tore his Achilles last summer. He wound up joining Verrett on injured reserve after a knee injury of his own during the season.

Williams has 110 tackles and three interceptions over the course of his career.