Tyreek Hill will be at Chiefs workouts Monday

Getty Images

The Chiefs will open their offseason workouts on Monday with wide receiver Tyreek Hill in attendance.

Hill is under investigation for a pair of recent incidents involving allegations of child abuse at his home in Kansas City, but PFT has learned, via a league source, that he will be present when the offseason program gets going.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at last month’s league meetings that the team is trying to figure out “what happened exactly” and that they’ll make a determination about any action involving Hill once they have all the relevant information. Hill’s only recent comments came via a video on social media and focused on his desire to be the best receiver in the league rather than any off-field issues.

Before the allegations came to light, there was talk about a possible contract extension for Hill this offseason but it seems likely that those discussions will be on hold for the near future.