49ers meeting with A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel

Getty Images

The 49ers showed interest in trading for Odell Beckham before Beckham was dealt to the Browns last month and their search for receiver help will now move to the draft.

A couple of possible targets who played college ball in the SEC are spending time with the team on Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown and former South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel are visiting the team.

Brown lands in many projected first rounds, but the 49ers are almost certainly not going to take him with the second overall pick. The 49ers also have the No. 36 pick and players don’t always go as early as outside opinions would suggest, which joins potential trades as a reason to get to know Brown even if he’s not going to be the second player selected in Nashville.

Samuel is generally expected to go after Brown, which may make him likelier to be around at No. 36 come the end of the month.