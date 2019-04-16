Allen Bailey visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive end Allen Bailey remains without a team for the 2019 season and he’ll be taking a visit to Seattle as he tries to change that state of affairs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bailey is visiting the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Bailey spent time with the Panthers earlier this month and visited the Patriots early in free agency. There was word of continued conversations with New England, but nothing has moved beyond chatting to this point.

The Seahawks have seen some changes to their defensive line this offseason. Shamar Stephen signed with the Vikings while Dion Jordan remains a free agent. They used the franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark, although there’s been recent chatter about a possible trade that would take him off the roster as well.