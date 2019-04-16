Andy Reid: “No new news” on Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was with the Chiefs for the first day of their offseason workouts and head coach Andy Reid said the team is moving “full steam ahead” with Hill at this point.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said on Monday that their investigation into alleged incidents of child abuse at Hill’s home is ongoing. When those alleged incidents came to light, Reid said the team was trying to figure out what happened and would deal with anything that came up down the line.

On Monday, Reid said that nothing has changed since that point.

“I know you’re going to potentially ask about Tyreek,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “Tyreek is here. I don’t have anything further to tell you from the statement we put out. There’s been no new news on it. I’m going to leave it at that. I have had a chance to say hello to him. I have done that. And again, see him in the meeting.”

Hill has not made any public comments on the allegations, but did release a video of his workouts earlier this month.