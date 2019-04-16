Bills bring T.J. Yeldon in for a visit

AP

Apparently after releasing Chris Ivory, the Bills decided they needed another former Jaguars running back.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills brought running back T.J. Yeldon in for a visit.

Yeldon visited the Patriots earlier this month, but hasn’t latched on anywhere yet.

The former second-rounder topped out as a rookie, rushing for 740 yards in 2015. Two years ago, he averaged 5.1 yards per carry in a backup role, and had a career-high 55 receptions last year.

The Bills are pretty well-stocked with veterans LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore in the backfield (among others), but Yeldon has proven to be somewhat useful.