Brent Urban visiting Titans

Getty Images

One of the 13 unattached players on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 is visiting with a team on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Brent Urban is meeting with the Titans. Urban is No. 76 on the Free Agent Top 100 list.

Urban was a 2014 fourth-round pick in Baltimore and missed his rookie year with a torn ACL. Injuries kept him out for most of the 2015 and 2017 seasons as well, but Urban rebounded to start every game for the Ravens last year.

Urban had 27 tackles and a half-sack while seeing the field on half of the team’s defensive snaps.

If Urban does leave the Ravens, it will make five first-line defenders to leave the team this offseason. Safety Eric Weddle joins linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith on the list of those that have already moved on.