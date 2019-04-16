Cardinals “have not made a decision on the first overall pick”

Getty Images

Either Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is still evaluating the players he might draft with the first overall pick next week, or he wants other teams to think he is.

Keim said today that he does not know who he’ll choose with the first pick, or if he’ll trade the pick.

“We are not done with this process. We have not made a decision on the first overall pick,” Keim said. “There are a number of players in my opinion, and our scouts’ opinion, and our coaching staff’s opinion, that warrant being the first overall selection. Have we received calls about trading for the first pick, or any of our players? Those are the sort of things that I’m going to keep private, or in-house.”

Keim said that he, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill will all huddle together and decide which player they want. Keim said there’s still time to evaluate, and he’s going to take that time.