Cardinals sign another AAF offensive lineman

The Cardinals had to keep their stockpile of former AAF players up to standards.

So after cutting one yesterday, they added another one today.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals signed former Arizona Hotshots lineman Brant Weiss.

Weiss was with the Cardinals last year in training camp and the preseason last year, and being with the local AAF team made him convenient to acquire.

Yesterday, the earned the honor of being the first team to cut an AAF player, releasing veteran offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi.