Chargers extend Travis Benjamin through 2020

Getty Images

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin was set to be a free agent after the 2019 season, but he’s struck a deal with the Chargers to stick around through the 2020 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Benjamin and the Chargers have agreed to an extension that also alters his deal for the current year.

Yates reports that Benjamin will get a $3 million signing bonus while his base salary for 2019 will drop by $4.25 million. That salary is not guaranteed, but the $3 million payout should secure his spot on the roster this year. His cap number for the current year will drop by $2.75 million as a result of the maneuvering.

Benjamin had 12 caches for 186 yards and seven carries for 41 yards while serving as the No. 4 wideout in 12 games last season. Tyrell Williams‘ departure as a free agent offers a chance for Benjamin to step up a rung in 2019, although the Chargers could still add other options in the receiving corps.