Chargers will wear powder blues as primary home jersey

Getty Images

The Chargers announced Tuesday they will make their powder blue jerseys their primary home uniform this season.

“The sweetest uniform in the NFL,” receiver Keenan Allen said on the team website after learning of the decision. “Those powder blues, they special. That 13 — Allen on the back — looks sweet.”

Variations of the powder blues date to the Chargers’ inaugural season in 1960. They incorporated the color scheme until 1974, and 20 years later, the team dusted off the powder blues as an alternate jersey.

“[The powder blues are] the Chargers,” cornerback Casey Hayward said. “I remember watching LT [LaDainian Tomlinson] and all those guys wearing that color. It just brings back a lot of memories. I’m glad we’re wearing them a lot more this year, and, of course, I look kind of sweet in it.”

The team also will wear their gold facemask with their powder blue, white and royal blue jerseys.

The Chargers became the first team to wear a colored facemask in 1974, debuting it with their blue helmet. They brought back the gold facemask in 2016, using it with their color-rush uniforms.