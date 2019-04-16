Clock ticking toward Russell Wilson contract deadline without deal, yet

Getty Images

It’s 9 p.m. in Seattle and still nothing to speak of regarding a new contract for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of their arbitrarily imposed deadline.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, discussions around a deal are silent at this point in time with no indication the sides are close on an agreement.

However, there may be at least one thing that could be working in the favor of a deal getting done. A source predicted to PFT’s Mike Florio that any deal would likely contain “huge numbers” but would consist of a conventional contract structure. That means it would not need new language written to accommodate the value of the deal being tied to a percentage of the salary cap or other unprecedented clauses.

Assuming that’s the case, then it purely becomes a manner of finding numbers both sides can agree upon. While those numbers may indeed be quite large, it makes the discussions about a deal potentially more straightforward.

Deadline can spur action and Wilson’s imposed deadline is nearing quickly.