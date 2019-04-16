Dalvin Cook vows to “get back to being me”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 16, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
Dalvin Cook has played 15 games since the Vikings made him the 41st overall choice in 2017. He has missed 17 games with injuries.

The Vikings running back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee early in his rookie season. He missed five games with a hamstring injury last season.

Now fully healthy, Cook is working on staying that way.

“Get back to being me,” Cook said, via video from the team. “Everything’s back on schedule. No more rehab. It’s just great. Get bigger. Get stronger. Get faster. Learn the game more. Lead the group. And just be me. Don’t try to be nobody else but be me. The ceiling is real high for me. Everything that I want is still in front of me. Everything that I can do is still in front of me. I’m capable of doing a lot of things, and I still haven’t scratched the surface yet. It’s just so funny because right now I’m just working on being out there for a full season. That’s the thing for me. It’s all about durability and being accountable for my teammates. That’s the thing I’ve been working on all offseason, working on all the little things and getting that done. I’m just excited about being back and being back to myself.”

Cook has 258 touches for 1,364 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons. He and the Vikings are looking for more out of him this season, especially with Latavius Murray having signed with the Saints as a free agent.

“He passed the torch down,” Cook said, “and now it’s time to run with it.”

  1. eagles record with wentz under 500 same exact team won almost every game with foles which shows how big a virus wentz is individual stats dont win games the team hates wentz he he makes everyone around him worse

  2. I thought being him was all about playing partial seasons… didn’t he tear both shoulders in college??

  4. And at the same time our feeble little sisters to the east are sifting through WRs who try to play RB.. green bay hasn’t had a 1000 yard rushing by a back for 18 straight seasons! Let that sink in!

  8. He has a lot of potential but we haven’t been able to see it in more than a few games. He was victimized last year by a terrible offensive coordinator who had no idea how to use him. If he can stay healthy, he should have a great season.

  9. cobrala2 says:
    April 16, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    I thought being him was all about playing partial seasons… didn’t he tear both shoulders in college??
    _________

    You must be thinking about somebody else. He didn’t have any major injuries in college.

  11. Alan Light says:
    April 16, 2019 at 3:37 pm
    Stay healthy and can be the next Leveon Bell…

    ===

    de·lu·sion·al
    /dəˈlo͞oZH(ə)nəl/
    adjective
    characterized by or holding idiosyncratic beliefs or impressions that are contradicted by reality or rational argument, typically as a symptom of mental disorder.
    “hospitalization for schizophrenia and delusional paranoia”

  12. So he says, he’s going to get back to being me, does that mean he’s going to go back to hitting women, stealing/vandalism and discharging firearms?
    Good lick with all that, Minnesota.

  13. Ariana making stuff up again. 18 years? You have to lie better that. Check your facts girl.

    Good luck to Cook. That kid has had some really bad luck. He’s due.

  15. ariani1985 says:

    April 16, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    And at the same time our feeble little sisters to the east are sifting through WRs who try to play RB.. green bay hasn’t had a 1000 yard rushing by a back for 18 straight seasons! Let that sink in!

    _______________

    Crazy math you have there 18 straight seasons, when Eddie Lacy had back to back 1000 yards seasons in 2013 and 2014 for the Packers.

  16. can’t stay healthy. vikings need to replace Murray. He’s the one guy they lost on offense that will actually hurt this team.

