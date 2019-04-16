Demaryius Thomas signs with Patriots

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas paid a visit to the Patriots recently and he’ll be spending more time in New England in the future.

According to multiple reports, Thomas has agreed to a deal with the former Broncos and Texans wideout. No terms have been reported. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

The move will reunite Thomas with his first NFL head coach as Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was in Denver when the Broncos selected Thomas in the first round of the 2010 draft. He’d go on to make five Pro Bowls and win a Super Bowl with Denver before being traded to Houston in the middle of last season.

Thomas tore his Achilles on Christmas Eve, which ended his season and led to his release earlier this year. He’ll have to get back to health before we’ll get much of an idea about his chances of making an impact on offense for the Patriots, but there will be opportunities in a receiver group that’s unsettled beyond Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett.