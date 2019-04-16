Ed Oliver visiting Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have made it clear they’re willing to trade out of the third spot in next week’s draft.

The guy they’re meeting with today might not be available if they move too far down.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are hosting Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver on an official visit.

Oliver’s one of the top athletes in this draft, on a pound-for-pound basis or otherwise, and has the potential to make an instant impact.

The Jets need help across the board, which is why General Manager Mike Macccagnan has made it widely known he’s willing to trade down in hopes of adding more picks (they’re short a second and a fifth).