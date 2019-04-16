Falcons sign John Wetzel

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said recently that the team was still looking for help on the offensive line and they found some on Tuesday.

The Falcons announced that they have signed former Cardinals offensive lineman John Wetzel to a one-year deal. He joins guards Jamon Brown and James Carpenter as new additions to the Atlanta offensive line in free agency.

Wetzel entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent time with Oakland, Dallas and Indianapolis before making his regular season debut for Arizona in 2016. He played in 40 games and made 24 starts while seeing time at guard and tackle on both the right and left sides of the line.

The Falcons are also meeting with former Washington State tackle Andre Dillard as part of their final pre-draft preparations this week, so the team may not be done adding pieces to the offensive line.