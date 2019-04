Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was around for the start of the team’s offseason program, but he won’t be doing much for a few months.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Cox said that his target for a return to the field would be the start of training camp.

Cox had surgery on his right foot after he was injured in the playoffs against the Saints, a rough end to one of his best seasons.

He had a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, and earned All-Pro honors.