Apparently, when Arthur Blank refers to guys being “Falcons for life,” that didn’t include Monday.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wasn’t at the start of Falcons workouts either, joining wide receiver Julio Jones on the absence list for the voluntary work.

Jarrett’s still waiting for a long-term deal, after he got the franchise tag this offseason.

That’s worth $15.2 million, but he hasn’t signed yet. There’s a July 15 deadline for an extension.

If the Falcons could extend Jarrett, they could get to work on signing their next wave of young stars (linebackers Deion Jones and DeVondre Campbell and safety Keanu Neal).

“It’s a hard thing sometimes for the fan base to understand,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “‘Why don’t you re-sign everybody?’ I would totally love that. You do have to be strategic.”

But until Jarrett’s deal is done, they may not see him or any of those deals.