Greg Mabin signs his tender with 49ers

49ers defensive back Greg Mabin has signed his contract for 2019.

The team tendered a one-year contract on the exclusive rights free agent March 7.

He appeared in 13 games with one start last season and finished with 11 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Mabin also spent time on the practice squad.

Mabin, 24, originally joined the 49ers in 2017, signing to their practice squad Oct. 18, 2017, after the Bills cut him. He earned a promotion to the 53-player roster later that season.

He played one game with the Bills in 2017 and six with the 49ers.