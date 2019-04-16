Howie Roseman stresses depth in the draft

Getty Images

Last month Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie identified the Eagles’ approach to the draft as trying to add volume, rather than targeting one elite player at a position of need. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is of the same mind.

Roseman said today that he’s all about adding depth in the draft and getting as many players as possible.

“Try to accumulate a lot of good players,” Roseman said. “There are a lot of good players on both sides of the ball.”

Although a franchise quarterback is an obvious exception, and the Eagles don’t regret trading up for Carson Wentz, generally speaking, Roseman said he has made mistakes in the past when targeting one specific player, and he now believes that it’s more about getting several players — perhaps at positions that aren’t needs now, but might be in a year or two.

“I’ve been humbled in the past by some of the mistakes I’ve made,” Roseman said. “We don’t know what we’re going to need a year from now, two years from now, and we’re trying to get long-term players on our team.”

Roseman sounds like he’s more interested in trading down for more picks than in trading up for one specific player. It’s a smart strategy, one that has helped Roseman build one of the NFL’s best rosters.