Howie Roseman stresses depth in the draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Last month Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie identified the Eagles’ approach to the draft as trying to add volume, rather than targeting one elite player at a position of need. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is of the same mind.

Roseman said today that he’s all about adding depth in the draft and getting as many players as possible.

“Try to accumulate a lot of good players,” Roseman said. “There are a lot of good players on both sides of the ball.”

Although a franchise quarterback is an obvious exception, and the Eagles don’t regret trading up for Carson Wentz, generally speaking, Roseman said he has made mistakes in the past when targeting one specific player, and he now believes that it’s more about getting several players — perhaps at positions that aren’t needs now, but might be in a year or two.

“I’ve been humbled in the past by some of the mistakes I’ve made,” Roseman said. “We don’t know what we’re going to need a year from now, two years from now, and we’re trying to get long-term players on our team.”

Roseman sounds like he’s more interested in trading down for more picks than in trading up for one specific player. It’s a smart strategy, one that has helped Roseman build one of the NFL’s best rosters.

12 responses to “Howie Roseman stresses depth in the draft

  1. Genius GM. Who let the QB walk who was responsible for the only SB win in team history. And who was responsible for getting them to playoffs last year. We’ll see…

  3. As an Eagles fan, and hearing Howie talk about about 2-3 years down the road, he better be drafting a bunch of offensive linemen to protect his future $35+ million QB. That O-line isn’t getting any younger…

    The QB wasn’t responsible for the only SB win in team history…the entire team was – hence Howie’s points.

  6. Needs cheap volume, bottom end draft picks to fill out the roster after they pay Wentz next year. With Wilson now at $35 million on his 3rd contract, but never a leader for player of year and 30 years old, Wentz should command at a minimum $37 to $40 million if not more.

  7. I’m not buying this, the Eagles are putting up a smoke screen. I see them packaging up an offer in order to move up in the draft. Not sure exactly what round, but they are trying to be sly about the whole thing.

    Foles had 2 really good games. Wentz did all the heavy lifting to get them the number 1 seed. Funny what 1 game (superbowl) does to people’s mindsets lol. The better QB is Wentz. The Jaguars will figure that out quickly.

  9. I have figured there would be interest in the Eagles trading down from 25, and now I fully expect them to. A team wanting one of these QBs late in the first will make a great trade partner, potentially giving the Eagles three second round picks and maybe restoring a third round selection.

  10. I have more respect for Roseman since he admits past mistakes. EVERY GM misses about half the time. Some are honest about it. It is refreshing

  11. I would prefer a trade down if the 2/3 guys they love are off the board. Would like to get back into the third round.

  12. I think Howie has become one of the best GMs in the NFL. He learned from his past mistakes and now the Eagles have a great guy leading them for years to come.

