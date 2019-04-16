Hunter Henry says he’s “pretty much full-go”

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry missed the entire regular season with a knee injury last year, and although he returned for the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Patriots, he didn’t appear to be 100 percent, playing just 14 snaps and never catching a pass. Now, Henry says, he’s good to go.

“I’m pretty much full-go,” Henry said. “Everything feels good. It still gets sore every once in a while, but it’s nothing too bad. It’s nothing that’s crazy. It’s just a workout soreness.”

In the Chargers’ offseason program, Henry is participating like all the healthy players and not doing anything special for his knee.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m just still trying to get strong and make sure everything is good. I’m excited. [My knee] is feeling really good. . . . It’s been a long process. This thing is crazy how long it takes. I’m just excited to get back out with the guys and get going.”

Henry was the Chargers’ starting tight end in 2017 and should be again in 2019. Assuming he can stay healthy.