Inglewood stadium reaches another construction benchmark

Getty Images

The stadium that will eventually house the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers beginning in 2020 has reached another mile post in its construction.

Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the outer shell of the stadium’s canopy was completed last week with stadium officials holding a ceremony Monday to mark the occasion.

The stadium is now approximately two-thirds complete, according to LA Sports and Entertainment District managing director Jason Gannon.

“Each time we come here it gets more and more real,” Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. “When the NFL envisioned coming back to Los Angeles, this is what they had in mind — a two-team iconic stadium that anchors a sports and entertainment district.”

The stadium, part of a complex that carries a price tag of $5 billion , was supposed to open for both teams in 2019, but record rainfalls during the excavation for the building pushed back the schedule. It also led the NFL to move Super Bowl LV from Los Angeles to Tampa for the 2020-21 season and bump L.A’s hosting duties back a year to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.