J.J. Watt hopes injury-filled seasons will help longevity

Getty Images

J.J. Watt has accomplished incredible things — on and off the field — by thinking positively.

If he makes his latest plan come through, it might be his most impressive feat.

Via James Palmer of NFL Network, Watt says he believes that missing two seasons with injuries could help extend his career.

Per his theory, not taking the pounding of the 2016 and 2017 seasons (when he played a combined eight games) could add two seasons to the end of his career.

“I don’t want to leave the game anytime soon,” Watt said. “I wouldn’t trade if for anything else in the world.”

The 30-year-old Watt came back to start all 16 games last year, and had 16.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles, so he can clearly play at a high level.

But the cumulative effect of multiple back surgeries in 2016 and the knee problems that sidelined him in 2017 aren’t typically the kinds of things that make a man feel young again.

Again, Watt’s track record suggests that betting against him might not be wise, even if it doesn’t follow the conventional histories of big men in the NFL. Coming back last year to play at an All-Pro level suggests that with him, anything’s possible.