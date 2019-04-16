Jaguars won’t discipline Leonard Fournette for arrest

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested last week for driving on a suspended license and head coach Doug Marrone said on Tuesday that the team won’t be disciplining him as a result.

Fournette’s license was suspended after he failed to pay a speeding ticket he received last November and, per multiple reporters, Marrone called it a mistake when he addressed reporters from Jacksonville. Marrone also recounted a similar story from his past when he was arrested for a similar issue while he was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

That response avoids further strain in the relationship between Fournette and the team. The Jaguars moved to void the guarantees left on Fournette’s contract after he was suspended for leaving the bench to participate in a fight last season and Fournette is fighting that move.

Fournette could conceivably face league discipline for the matter, but the nature of the offense may mean it goes away once Fournette clears up everything with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.