Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith absent from Jaguars workouts

Getty Images

The Jaguars are without two of their top defensive players for the start of offseason workouts, but coach Doug Marrone isn’t ready to sound the alarm.

According to John Oehser of the team’s official website, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith weren’t on hand for the start of the voluntary program.

Marrone said he reached out to both players but hadn’t heard back from either.

“It’s a voluntary period; it’s an option,” Marrone said. “I don’t try to concern myself with things that are out of my control. I’m sure they’re both working hard.”

“I haven’t talked to them, but those are two guys I’m not worried about,” veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said. “Those are guys I know are going to come back in top-tip shape, focused and ready to go. I know their grind and work ethic. They’re going to be just fine.”

Of course, they are voluntary, so any reason is sufficient. But Smith’s been paid, while Ramsey’s still waiting for his first chance at free agency. He’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal (pending the fifth-year option), and he’s clearly ready to talk about the future.

The Jaguars might not be there yet, but they were careful to shoot down reports that Ramsey was on the trade block this offseason.