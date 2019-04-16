Jared Goff: Start of offseason work helps put Super Bowl loss in past

Getty Images

It’s been over two months since the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to the Patriots and quarterback Jared Goff‘s poor performance in that game has been a frequent discussion topic during that period.

Monday brought Goff a step closer to a chance to start writing a new story as the team began their offseason workouts. The quarterback met with the media and said that it’s been “hard not to” dwell on the loss because the team hasn’t played any other games, but that moving into the next phase of the offseason helps push things forward.

“For where I’m at mentally, I feel like I’m past it. Days like today help getting past it of course, where you’re with the guys and you’re able to start moving forward in a different direction and towards a new goal,” Goff said.

The question of a contract extension for Goff has been brought up since the Super Bowl and head coach Sean McVay said the team isn’t rushing to get a deal done. Goff said that is a more immediate focus for his agent and that his mind is on improving his completion percentage heading into the 2019 season.